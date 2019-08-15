'Likud can't form govt. without us, stop attacking'

Deputy Defense Minister Rabbi Eli Ben Dahan warned Prime Minister Netanyahu's Likud party not to attack the Yemina party, saying that it will be impossible to form a right-wing coalition without Yemina

Speaking to Arutz Sheva, Rabbi Ben Dahand expressed his hope that the mudslinging would stop soon. I think it's a mistake and I hope it doesn't continue. The Likud knows that without it, it will not be able to form a government. The Likud can only establish a right-wing government with the haredi parties and with us. I really hope they understand the message."

He said, "The Likud should focus on two things: the Otzma Yehudit and Zehut parties. Those parties which have no chance of crossing the electoral threshold should drop out of the race and allow their voters to move on to other parties. In addition, he has to address the Blue and White party and show that it is not right-wing but left-wing."

Rabbi Ben Dahan said that he is aware that there is a possibility that the Likud could form a unity government with the Blue and White party. "I think that even if they go to a unity government, the Likud will want its satellite parties to join it. I have no doubt that the Likud will not want to leave us out and cause the Likud's right-wing positions to not be reflected in the same government that will be formed."

He is also aware that is place on the Yemina list(13) does not guarantee him a spot in the next Knesset. "First, I guess my chances of being in the next Knesset are not great. I have said throughout the campaign that unity is vital and that Shaked should lead."

"I'm glad the positions I supported have been adopted. I would be fine with anything and asked for as many chores as possible in my campaign. I will do everything so that religious Zionism and the Yemina party win as many seats as possible.

"In the end, all of religious Zionism is far more important than I am. Even if I do not enter the Knesset, if we succeed in establishing the right-wing government and our status will be significant in the next government - it will be worth it for me."