Israeli authorities confiscate illegal Arab truck near Jerusalem

The truck was hauling building debris without a permit on the outskirts of Hizma.

The Civil Administration Inspection Unit confiscated a Palestinian truck hauling building debris without a permit on the outskirts of Hizma in the Binyamin area of Samaria north of Jerusalem on Thursday.

The truck was seized and taken to a confiscation site in Beit El. The truck owner was investigated at the scene and taken to Israel Police for further investigation.

In addition, the Civil Administration Inspection Unit blocked several roads that the Palestinian Authority paved between the Hizma and Anata villages on Highway 437.

The breaches served as access routes to sites used for dumping debris and burning illegal waste which has led to pollution and harm to the health of residents in the area.

The activity was carried out as part of the Road Rights Order, which permits immediate enforcement of the law to anything illegal on civilian roads that could interfere with passing traffic.

"The Civil Administration is working night and day to curb illegal activities of this kind, thereby protecting the environment and continuing to improve the fabric of life in Judea and Samaria," said Marco ben Shabbat, the director of the Civil Administration Inspection Unit.