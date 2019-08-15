UK Home Office placed on lockdown after 'horrific' stabbing

One man wounded in stabbing attack next to UK's interior ministry building in London. Suspect reportedly in custody. Terrorism not ruled out

Scene of stabbing attack outside of Home Office in London

At least one person was wounded in a stabbing attack at the entrance of the UK’s interior ministry building in London Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred next to the UK’s Home Office building on Marsham Street in London at approximately 1:00 p.m. (local time) Thursday.

Police called to the scene of that stabbing attack found one man with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries, who was treated at the scene before being evacuated to a local hospital.

Officers conducted a search of the area, including inside the Home Office building, for the assailant.

One suspect is now reportedly in custody.

According to a report by Sky News, London Metropolitan Police are still investigating the circumstances of the stabbing, but say they have not ruled out terrorism as a motive.

Britain’s Home Secretary, Priti Patel (Conservative) called the attack “horrific”.

"All my thoughts are with the victim and their family following [a] horrific unprovoked knife attack on Marsham Street," Patel tweeted.