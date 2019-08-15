What are the leading causes of death in Israel?

The leading cause of death in Israel for both men and women is cancer, as it is around the world.

Israel's Ministry of Health published a report on Thursday summarizing the causes of death in Israel in the years 2000 -2016, according to a Ynet report.

The good news is that death rates in Israel have been in decline for most causes of death, especially heart disease, murder, accidents, cerebrovascular disease, kidney disease, suicide and diabetes. Conversely, there was a dramatic increase in deaths in Israel caused by dementia, sepsis and Alzheimer's.

Further good news is that the number of deaths relative to its population, which is 896 out of every 100,000 people each year, is relatively low compared to Canada, the United States and most European countries.

Heart disease is the second leading cause of death for men and women. Diabetes is the third leading cause of death for men and cerebrovascular disease is the third cause of death for women.

Illness as a cause of death is closely followed by car accidents and suicide. Car accidents are the number one cause of death in males aged 15 - 24 and the second cause of death in females in the same age group.

Suicide is the second-highest cause of death of males aged 15 - 44 and the third cause of death in women aged 25 to 44.

This year, Israel was ratest as the country with the fourth-lowest mortality rate for men out of 25 countries with only Canada, Luxembourg and Switzerland having a lower mortality rate. Israeli women didn't fare quite as well as men, coming in as the country with the eighth-lowest mortality rate, after France, Spain, Switzerland, Italy, Luxembourg and Canada.

The report was based on data from the registration of death notices according to the Ministry of the Interior law. The data includes the deaths of all Israeli residents but does not include Israeli deaths abroad and those killed in Israel's military battles.