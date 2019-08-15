Preschool aide charged with assaulting 3-year-olds

Police charge aide at Kfar Saba preschool for children with special needs with assaulting multiple children, including throwing children.

A severe indictment was filed against an aide at a preschool for children with special needs in Kfar Saba for assaulting two three-year-olds, police said Thursday.

The police statement said that a complaint was received in September last year and an investigation was opened to investigate the case.

The investigation revealed that the same aide allegedly attacked one of the children by holding him underarm with both hands, lifting him in the air and throwing him firmly to the floor.

The investigation also revealed that she later allegedly attacked another child in the kindergarten and grabbed him tightly by his hand, lifted him into the air and threw him into the courtyard.

As the boy tried to get back into the building, the helper aide his path and said to him: "No one comes into the classroom."