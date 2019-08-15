Israel's richest - and poorest neighborhoods

Four of the seven richest neighborhoods in the state of Israel are located in Tel Aviv.

Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) released a detailed socioeconomic index on Thursday, which for the first time not only evaluated the economic status of each regional council but also evaluated the status of the different regions within each regional council.

For example, Jerusalem was divided into 185 neighborhoods, Tel Aviv to 158 neighborhoods, Haifa to 89 neighborhoods and Beer Sheva to 58 neighborhoods.

Park Tzameret in Tel Aviv is the richest residential neighborhood in the state of Israel, according to the CBS rating. The Tzahala neighborhood in Tel Aviv came in second place and the Denia neighborhood in Haifa was in third place.

The poorest neighborhoods in the state of Israel are Ramat Elchanan in Bnei Brak, Kiryat HaRama and Ramat HaTana'im in Beit Shemesh, and Mea Shearim in Jerusalem.

The highest economic tier includes only seven neighborhoods, four in Tel Aviv, two in Ramat HaSharon and one in Haifa.

The lowest economic tier includes 92 neighborhoods, located in various cities including Bnei Brak, Beit Shemesh, Jerusalem, Modi'in Illit, Safed, Rahat, Beitar Illit, Bat Yam, Lod, Ashdod, Elad, etc.