Report: Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar banned from entering Israel

Israel will not permit two controversial Democratic lawmakers to enter the country, Channel 12 reported Thursday afternoon.

According to the report, Interior Minister Aryeh Deri (Shas) decided Thursday to bar Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar and Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib from entering Israel.

While the Interior Ministry has not confirmed the report, Channel 12 said the decision would soon be publicized, after the entry ban itself is formally drawn up.

The two will be prevented from entering Israel based on law passed by the Knesset in 2017 which permits the Interior Ministry to bar supporters of the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement (BDS) from visiting the Jewish state.

Earlier on Thursday, Channel 12 reported that Israel was reconsidering its initial decision not to invoke the anti-BDS law and permit Tlaib and Omar to enter the country.

"There is a possibility that Israel will not allow the visit in its current proposed format," a government official said on condition of anonymity, AFP reported.

"Professional teams and legal counsel in various government ministries are continuing to examine the decision. According to Israeli law, the authority lies with the minister of the interior."

The decision to bar Tlaib and Omar is a reversal of the Israeli government’s position in late July.

Two weeks ago, Israeli Ambassador to the United States Ron Dermer announced that Israel would allow the two to enter, in light of the strong messages he received on the subject from senior House officials.

Tlaib and Omar had planned to visit Israel’s security fence in Judea and Samaria, as well ascend the Temple Mount accompanied by senior Palestinian Authority officials, visit Bethlehem, Hevron, and Ramallah.

The trip was planned by Miftah, a pro-Palestinian Authority NGO cofounded by PA negotiator Hanan Ashrawi. Omar and Tlaib had been scheduled to land in Israel Sunday.