Watch: Plane carries out emergency landing in Russian cornfield

Russia hails miracle, after no one killed in emergency landing of flight carrying 233 people.

A passenger plane carrying 233 people on Thursday carried out an emergency landing in a cornfield southeast of Moscow shortly after takeoff.

Miraculously, no one was killed, Reuters reported, citing the Russian Ministry of Health, though 23 were injured.

The Ural Airlines Airbus 321 was reportedly forced to land after striking a flock of birds which disrupted its engines.

The incident is being dubbed the "miracle of Ramensk," in reference to the region where the plane came down less than a mile from Zhukovsky International Airport, State television said, according to Reuters.