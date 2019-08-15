Shaked: Netanyahu focused on us rather than on growing the Right

During a house meeting with supporters on Wednesday night in the community of Dalton in the Galilee, Yamina Chairwoman Ayelet Shaked slammed the Likud's election campaign and incessant attacks within the right-wing bloc.

In a recording from the meeting, released this morning on Reshet Bet, Shaked is heard telling participants, "We're working harder than Netanyahu to make him prime minister."

"He is dealing with us all day instead of dealing with growing the bloc," Shaked attacked Netanyahu in light of recent events.

Shaked went on to assert what Netanyahu should do now, instead of attacking the list she heads. "If he wants to be prime minister, he should address 'Otzma’ and 'Zehut' voters and explain to them that they are actually endangering the right-wing bloc and that because of them there will be no government."

"If he deals with them and not us, he will have a government because we will recommend him and he knows it too," Shaked stressed in response to allegations made in recent days that her list would not recommend Netanyahu to the president.