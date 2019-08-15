Racist fliers posted at three Seattle synagogues

Neo-Nazis affiliated with the anti-Semitic Daily Stormer Book Club plastered racist fliers on three Seattle synagogues, JTA reported on Wednesday.

The fliers were posted over the weekend by a masked man and featured an illustration of Democratic Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts biting an arm marked America, the report said.

The flier read “Send them back” and “deport the commie brown infestation.” The first phrase echoes recent language from President Donald Trump, who was criticized after he called on the freshman lawmakers to “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime-infested places from which they came.”

Omar was born in Somalia; the other three were born in the United States. All are women of color.

Patch reported that other fliers were posted at North Seattle synagogues and at local churches.

The Daily Stormer Book Club is affiliated with neo-Nazi Andrew Anglin, who was recently ordered to pay $14 million to a Jewish woman in Montana he told readers of his Daily Stormer website to harass.

In January, fliers referencing the Daily Stormer Book Club and reading “Why do Jews push pornography and degeneracy on our children” were distributed across the city of Newton, Massachusetts.

In a similar incident last month, posters attributed to the Daily Stormer and referring to the Holocaust as “Fake News” were posted at a synagogue in Marblehead, Massachusetts.

In November of 2018, Seattle police launched an investigation after anti-Semitic vandalism was discovered outside the homes of Jewish residents of West Seattle.

In 2017, one of Seattle’s largest synagogues was vandalized with Holocaust denial graffiti. The message read "Holocaust is fake history!" with the letter "S" replaced by a dollar sign.