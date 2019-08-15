Making history on the Temple Mount

A first-hand account of the historic ascent of 1729 Jews to the Temple Mount on the fast day of Tisha B'Av

In this week's edition of Temple Talk, Yitzchak Reuven and Rabbi Chaim Richman provide a first-hand account of the historic ascent of 1729 Jews to the Temple Mount on the fast day of Tisha B'Av this past week.

Our hosts discuss the significance of this event and share their experience.

This week's Torah portion of Va'Etchanan focuses on the centrality of the Land of Israel, and our hosts discuss Moses' prayer to enter into the Land of Israel, something we take for granted in our generation.

Plus: Insights into the 'Sabbath of Consolation' and the unique holiday of Tu B'Av. All in this week's Temple Talk.