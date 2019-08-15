New restaurant in Amsterdam: Meat Me Kosher

A new kosher meat restaurant recently opened in the city of Amsterdam in the Netherlands.

"Meat Me Kosher", a new meat restaurant, recently opened in the city of Amsterdam and brought with it new tidings for kosher cuisine in the Netherlands.

The restaurant caters to everyone, Jews and non-Jews alike, who live in Amsterdam or who visit the city as part of a vacation or a business trip.

Kosher meat restaurants are not abundant in Amsterdam, and Meat Me Kosher adds a new option to the list for Jews who are looking for kosher meat at a high-quality restaurant.

Address: Kastelenstraat 65, 1083cc, Amsterdam

Kosher under the supervision of the Amsterdam rabbinate - Rabbi Wolf and Rabbi Katz.