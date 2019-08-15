What is the high cost of keeping US citizenship?

What are the financial ramifications of being an American expat?

Do financial laws make US citizenship a burden for American expats?

Curtis Poe, a writer on US expat issues, explains why many banks don’t want US citizens as clients and describes the difficulties American expats may face in getting jobs.

Does the discrimination that American citizens face abroad make it worthwhile for expats to renounce their US citizenship? What are the most common financial myths?

On today’s show, host Douglas Goldstein CFP debunks financial myths, such as not being able to transfer funds to/from America or that you always have to support your adult children.