Police officers shot in Philadelphia

Six officers shot in Nicetown section of Philadelphia. Suspect in custody.

At least six Philadelphia police officers were shot in the city's Nicetown section Wednesday afternoon, officials said, according to NBC 10 Philadelphia.

At least one suspect is in custody, according to the report.

An unidentified gunman fired at dozens of police officers nearly 30 minutes after officers descended on the corner of 15th and Butler streets.

The officers crouched behind cars, blocked off surrounding streets and surrounded several nearby homes as the scene, described as an active shooting, unfolded.

The six officers were taken to local hospitals with non life-threatening injuries.

Police said at least one suspect is in custody though officers continue to search for a second.

Mayor Jim Kenney is on his way to the hospital. A lockdown is also in effect at Temple University's Health Sciences Center campus, according to NBC 10 Philadelphia.