Is it time for Anglos in Israeli politics?

Former MK Dov Lipman aims to get immigrants to Israel from English speaking countries to be more politically active.

Gil Hoffman interviews former MK Dov Lipman, the founder of Our Time is Now, an organization that aims to get immigrants to Israel from English speaking countries to be more politically active in parties that have primaries.

Lipman says the initiative is getting a very impressive response.

Gil then speaks about the latest gaffes by Blue and White leader Benny Gantz, who last week forgot the name of murdered soldier Dvir Sorek on live TV and has retracted statements about seeking a government with Binyamin Netanyahu twice over the past two weeks.