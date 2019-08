Tamar Yonah asks: Is there really anyone to vote for in this election? Is it even worth going to the polls this time around?

It seems the Knesset is just playing musical chairs.

We are seeing the same politicians, but in different positions, and/or party blocks.

Tamar Yonah speaks with two experts, Dr. Martin Sherman and Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem that weigh in on the issue, and give their opinions on what the political scene is today.