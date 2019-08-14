5-year-old nearly drowns at Tel Aviv beach, condition critical

Incident took place at Charles Clore Beach in Tel Aviv. Girl evacuated in critical condition to hospital during CPR operations.

A five-year-old girl nearly drowned Wednesday afternoon at Charles Clore Beach in Tel Aviv and was critically injured.

MDA medics performed CPR operations on her and evacuated her to Wolfson Hospital in Holon.

MDA medics Joseph Kurdi and Issachar Weiss treated the girl at the scene. "When we arrived at the beach, we saw a girl about 5 years old who was taken out of the water by civilians. She was unconscious, without a pulse and not breathing, and we immediately began performing advanced resuscitation operations, which included massages, respiration and medication."

"We transferred her to the intensive care unit, and evacuated her during CPR operations to the hospital as her condition was critical," the two added.