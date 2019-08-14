Nazareth District Court reverses decision banning separate seating for men and women at performance for haredi community in Afula.

The Nazareth District Court decided to accept the Shas petition against the Women's Lobby and canceled a previous directive prohibiting a performance with separate seating for the haredi community.

The judge ruled that the municipality will decide how the show by singers Moti Steinmetz and Chaim Israel which will be held tonight.

He recommended that the compromise proposal proposed by the parties under which there will be three sections for the audience - one for men, one for women and one which will be mixed.

After the decision, Afula Mayor Avi Elkabetz spoke with Shas chairman Aryeh Deri.

The two concluded that the event planned for the haredi public will be held as planned with full separation between men and women.

It was also agreed that an activity will be held in the adjacent lawn area for families where huge screens will be placed to view the event.

In response to the decision, the Shas party said: "Common sense prevailed in court today. We struggled and succeeded in ensuring that every person could live by his faith and way of life and without any coercion."

"We are proud and delighted that we have led the way of unity and life together and of mutual consideration among all communities and not of public mischief," the party said.

On Sunday, the Nazareth District Court received the petition of the Women's Lobby against the Municipality of Afula against the separate seating arrangements at the performance.