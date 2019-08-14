Iran Expediency Council member: Iran selling large amount of oil

Says JCPOA would not have been approved if Supreme Leader Khamenei had been opposed to it.

Iran's Expediency Council member Mohammad-Reza Bahonar said in an interview on Ofogh TV (Iran) last week that the JCPOA would not have been approved if Supreme Leader Khamenei had been opposed to it, reports the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

He explained that nobody in the Iranian government can make a decision that contradicts Khamenei's decisions, and he said that any suggestion otherwise is "unfair" towards Khamenei and the regime. Similarly, he claimed that the recent meeting between Iranian FM Javad Zarif and U.S. Senator Rand Paul had not been kept secret from Khamenei.

Bahonar went on to say that Iran has a strategy to destroy Israel, that Israel will not survive more than 25 years, and that Iran will leave the JCPOA only when it reaches the conclusion that the price outweighs the benefits.

When the interviewer cited statements by Iran's oil minister that said that Iran had sold significantly more oil before the economic sanctions than it currently does, Bahonar disputed the figures, claiming that Iran's oil sales are much higher, and he suggested that the matter not be discussed on national television because the regime has new methods that should remain undisclosed.