Parents of 3-month-old with brain hemorrhage suspected of abuse

Police arrest parents of a three-month-old in southern Israel hospitalized due to brain hemorrhage.

Israel Police on Wednesday arrested parents of a 3-month-old baby on suspicion that they are abusive, Israel Hayom reported.

The parents, aged 35 and 48 from Be'er Sheva, were arrested after the city's Soroka Medical Center informed the police that their three-month-old daughter had suffered brain hemorrhage, the site added.

Examinations showed that the hemorrhage was due to a head injury caused by abuse.

The infant is in stable condition.

Israel Police have opened an investigation and the parents are being held on suspicion of abuse.

Be'er Sheva's Magistrates Court is expected to approve the extension of their arrest later on Wednesday.