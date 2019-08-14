Thousands of fake designer bags found in Tel Aviv

Police arrest two Netanya residents suspected of selling imitation bags as designer bags.

Israel Police discovered thousands of fake designer bags worth hundreds of thousands of shekels in a bag store and adjacent storage room in southern Tel Aviv, on Jaffa Way, Israel Hayom reported.

Detectives from the Fraud Department found thousands of items, purses, bags, and wallets suspected of being imitations of well-known brands, the site said.

The items were represented as being from a list of brands including Christian Dior, Chanel, Michael Kors, Prada, Adidas, Fendi, and Fila.

Two men from the northern city of Netanya, both in their 40s and owners of the store, are suspected of selling the imitations.

On Wednesday, Israel Police will request an extension of their arrest.