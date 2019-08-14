Guards fell asleep before Epstein's death, falsified log entries

Two guards suspended and warden removed after operational failures uncovered following Jeffrey Epstein's death at Manhattan prison.

Two guards working at the Manhattan prison where disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein was being held prior to his death have been suspended, and a warden temporarily reassigned, as the FBI continues its investigation into Epstein’s death.

According to prison regulations, the two guards were supposed to check on Epstein every 30 minutes.

However, a prison official told The New York Times Tuesday night that in actuality, no checks were made on Epstein for three hours before he was found dead in an apparent suicide.

The two guards, who were working overtime, fell asleep during their shift, The New York Post reported Wednesday, before Epstein was found unresponsive in his cell.

In addition, the two guards apparently made false entries in the prison log which kept a record of checks on Epstein, hiding their failure to inspect the accused sex trafficker.

The two guards could face federal charges for tampering with the log.

The latest revelations follow previous reports of operational failures at the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) in Manhattan, the federal prison where Epstein has been held following his arrest in July.

One of the two guards assigned to watch Epstein, the Times reported Tuesday, was not employed by the MCC to serve as a guard, but had been hired to serve in the prison in some other capacity, which was not specified by the report.

On Monday, US Attorney General William Barr criticized jail officials for its “failure” to prevent Epstein’s apparent suicide.

Barr has since directed the MCC to “temporarily assign” warden Lamine N’Diaye to a regional office for the duration of the investigation, while the two guards in question have been suspended.