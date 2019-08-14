Bereaved brother blasts Rabin's granddaughter who met Abbas

Elihai Ben-Yishai, brother of Ruth Fogel who was murdered in a terrorist attack in Itamar along with her husband Ehud and three of their children in 2011, blasted Democratic Union member Noa Rothman on Tuesday, following her meeting with Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas.

"You met with a man who pays a salary every month to the murderers of my sister Ruth Fogel, her husband Ehud, and their three children Yoav, Elad and Hadas Fogel," Ben-Yishai tweeted in response to a tweet by Rothman about the meeting.

"You should be ashamed of yourself, such wretchedness. I see no reason why you should get angry with someone who meets with an organization that pays a monthly grant to Yigal Amir (I'm not in favor of that), murderer of Yitzhak Rabin," continued Ben-Yishai in a jeer toward Rothman, who is Rabin’s granddaughter.

Earlier it was reported that Rothman, alongside MK Esawi Frej, met with Abbas in Ramallah with the approval of the leaders of their party.

Rothman tweeted after the meeting, "I met this evening with Palestinian Authority chairman Abu Mazen in Ramallah. I met a leader who is concerned over radicalization in Israeli and Palestinian society, the hopelessness and lack of dialogue, with the understanding that both sides have no other home and no other neighbors and that we have a lot to lose from the ongoing conflict and paying the price in the form of blood."

"As an Israeli, I am angry and disappointed that in the last decade Netanyahu has done nothing to advance the diplomatic process and not even minimal steps of dialogue in order to bring calm in the south. I cannot avoid the heavy feeling that our leadership is failing to act to protect us and move us forward - when there is so much to do, and yet, on the ground, nothing has been done,” Rothman noted.

She continued, "The military cannot eradicate incendiary balloons and kites. The residents of the south are in dire straits that the government does not solve. Our national resilience is eroded. And above all - the unbearable cost of the loss of life that this conflict continues to charge."