Learn about the pipeline that connects us and allows us to determine who we are, what is our purpose, and ultimately what is our destiny.

Rav Yitzchak Michelson is joined by his old friend Rabbi David Katz.

Rabbi Katz has had an incredible journey this past year. He talks about his weight loss, recent marriage, and redesigning himself as a rabbi and teacher.

He also shares with us the concept of "mazal", both his own and how it relates to the concept of the Ger (Non-Jew).