Likud: Investigate Ehud Barak immediately

The Likud calls to launch an inquiry against Democratic Camp Chairman Ehud Barak, following his attack on State Comptroller Matanyahu Engelman.

"Ehud Barak today wildly attacked the State Comptroller, one of the gatekeepers. Where did all those who cry out about insulting public servants disappear to?

"Now it is clear that to the hypocrites in the Left, 'a gatekeeper' is only the one who serves the Left. Anyone who dares to express an independent opinion - his blood is permitted to be spilt," the Likud added, exclaiming, "Ehud Barak should be investigated immediately."

In an interview with Galei Tzahal this morning, Barak attacked the Comptroller for replacing the members of the permit committee, "I'm very sorry that Blue and White didn't use their power to fight for Prof. Yifat Biton or reserve General Giora Rom, so one of them will be State Comptroller and not this rag serving Netanyahu like a floor mop.

"Appointments to the permit committee are tainted by conflict of interest. It is a disgrace to the State Comptroller's Office that such a person is appointed. Democracy is being destroyed before our eyes and so Netanyahu should be sent home," Barak added.