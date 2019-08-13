'Handling public inquiries is of the utmost value and I have always worked to assist anyone by law alone,' deputy health minister says.

Deputy Minister of Health Yaakov Litzman (UTJ) on Tuesday morning addressed the police recommendation to indict him and said he was convinced that the legal saga would end with nothing.

"Naturally, you are all curious to hear my take on the case that was investigated and forwarded by the police a few days ago to the State Attorney and Attorney General," Litzman said at the Israel Conference on Medicine taking place at Binyanei Ha’uma in Jerusalem.

"Of course I cannot relate to anything but the statement I made from the outset, that my conscience is clean and that I did not act in these cases investigated, as in any other case, with improper motives."

Litzman made it clear that "handling public inquiries is of the utmost value and I have always worked to assist anyone by law alone. I am convinced that this will also be the conclusion of the competent bodies and the Attorney General."