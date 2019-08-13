El Al stewardess dies after being infected with measles

Stewardess infected with measles virus during flight from New York to Israel dies.

A stewardess of Israel’s El Al airline died Tuesday, following a months-long battle with measles.

The 43-year-old stewardess was infected with the measles virus during a flight from New York to Israel five months ago.

After she was infected, the stewardess was hospitalized in serious condition at Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba in central Israel after she was found unconscious and struggling to breathe.

During her hospitalization, the stewardess’ condition deteriorated, and she was transferred to the quarantine section of the hospital’s intensive care wing.

On Tuesday, doctors at Meir hospital declared her death, following the five-month struggle.