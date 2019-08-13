Police open investigation into Bnei Brak daycare

Investigation opened after passerby alerts police to possible abuse in daycare.

Police on Monday opened an investigation into complaints of an abusive daycare provider in Bnei Brak, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

The daycare provider was called for interrogation and released to house arrest. She is suspected of abusing one child.

According to Kikar Hashabbat, the investigation was opened after a passerby heard crying from the daycare and peeked into the window to see the provider abusing one of the children.

"A complaint was filed with Israel Police against a daycare provider suspected of abusing children in a daycare in Bnei Brak," a police statement read. "Israel Police have opened an investigation into the incident."