צילום: ISTOCK קניות באינטרנט Why order from an online pet store in Israel? Convenience, convenience and convenience. Those are the three leading reasons causing more and more people to order their pet supplies from online pet stores, rather than trudging across the city to a brick and mortar shop. That convenience is many layered including but not limited to: No more driving through traffic to get to your pet store. More importantly – no more searching for parking!

No need to lift economy sized pet supplies down to your parking car (you did manage to park nearby, right?) or up the stairs to your home.

Yes, you really can plan ahead and order a three month long supply in bulk, rather than hopping back to the pet store every other week.

Everything really is online - every possible brand, and it is never out of stock. This makes for a far wider selection, and also for greater economy since…

You also have a wider selection of discounts as well as exclusive online deals.

The online cloud really is a one-stop shop. You will never need to drive around town to get a cage, feed, and flea collar that meet your exact specifications from three different shops.

The day when you needed a helpful clerk to get helpful advice (well, assuming you could pry him or her away from other customers) are over. Online service personnel are available to give you all the advice you need from the comfort of your seat.

No more digging through the small letters of each product to make sure you are getting what you want. Online, you get detailed information and credentials about each and every product.

Online stores are open 24 hours a day, every day. So no more rushing out of work to get to a store only to see that it is closed fifteen minutes early.

Comparison shopping can now be done at a click of a mouse, instead of rummaging across products on the other side of the aisle, and on your own time, not just during business hours. For some people, of course, the human interaction with other pet owners and shop clerks will continue to draw them to brick and mortar shops, just as some people would rather buy their books and groceries at a nearby mom and pop store, sacrificing convenience and selection for the human touch. But most people find that that is a false trade-off – time and money saved by shopping for their pets online can be devoted to spending time with the people, and animals, they truly love, rather than with strangers at a store.





