Why did the Health Ministry hide its report?

Health Ministry hides survey showing low levels of public satisfaction with health care system, says it is "only for internal use."

Israel's Health Ministry is hiding the results of a survey it performed, which show an uncomplimentary picture of the public's satisfaction with the Ministry, Israel Hayom reported.

The survey, which included 1,100 respondents who approached the Ministry's various departments, showed medium to low satisfaction.

Especially disturbing is the extremely low score received by the complaints department. Those working for the Ministry - including doctors, pharmacists, psychologists, and others - were more satisfied with the service they received, but "special populations" gave extremely low scores: Just 43% were "satisfied" or "very satisfied" with the service, complaining mostly that they were "given the run-around."

Statistics showed that 95% of those turning to the department in charge of medical devices were "satisfied" or "very satisfied," but that satisfaction from service from pharmaceuticals department dropped to just 46%.

Contacted by Israel Hayom, the Health Ministry refused to reveal the statistics. Israel Hayom and the Movement for Freedom of Information requested the full report but were turned down and told that it "is an internal tool for improvement for the Ministry's offices only." They were also told that "the policy is being created" - a claim which Israel Hayom pointed out as "unclear" since the next report is already well underway.