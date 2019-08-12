Trump Administration tightens immigration rules

New regulations to allow officials to refuse green cards to immigrants who would be dependent on welfare.

The Trump Administration on Monday announced new regulations which would allow officials to refuse green cards to immigrants who are deemed likely to use food stamps, housing assistance, or Medicaid.

The new regulations will seek to define "public charge," an aspect of US immigration law, and will go into effect in October.

Ken Cuccinelli, the acting director of Citizenship and Immigration Services, told a White House press briefing that "the new laws will encourage self-reliance and self-satisfaction for those seeking to enter or remain in the US."

According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the new law could affect 383,000 people who want to enter the US, and that about half of green card applicants may receive a negative response to their requests.