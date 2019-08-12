

Israel leads international naval exercise "Mighty Waves" Joint naval exercise between Israeli, US, French, and Greek navies concludes. Arutz Sheva Staff,

IDF spokesperson 'Might Waves' exercise Today (Monday) August 12th 2019, the international naval exercise lead by the Israeli Navy, “Mighty Waves”, was concluded.



The forces practiced a scenario simulating a major earthquake in Israel.



Ten foreign navies participated in the exercise. The US, French and Greek navies participated by dispatching naval vessels. In addition, Cyprus, Chile, Italy, Germany, Canada, the UK and NATO sent staff representatives.



Amongst other skills, the navies practiced medical treatment, above and below water rescue operations, firing ranges and naval maneuvers and formations.



In addition to various other branches of the IDF General Staff, the National Emergency Authority, government ministries, the Customs Administration, the Administration of Border Crossings, Population and Immigration, the Administration of Shipping and Ports and the Port of Haifa also took part in the exercise.



The exercise contributed to strengthening cooperation and learning between the different navies and improving the shared language of the participating bodies.



Commander of the Israeli Navy, Maj. Gen. Eli Sharvit: “In the past week, the Israeli Navy led a major naval exercise, expressing a significant naval operation. In our view, such exercises are of supreme importance in strengthening the Israeli Navy’s ties with the foreign navies with whom it is likely to cooperate in various events.”





