Netanyahu summons Smotrich

PM, Transportation Minister to meet as Netanyahu reportedly seeks to fire Smotrich over excoriation of handling of Muslim riots on.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu summoned Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich to a meeting Monday afternoon.

Netanyahu and Smotrich have been at odds since Smotrich excoriated the prime minister's handling of Muslim riots in and around the Temple Mount, as well as the recent controversial court decision banning gender separation at a haredi concert in Afula.

The meeting will be held at 5:30 PM Israel time at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem. MKs in the Likud and the haredi parties suggested that Netanyahu be satisfied with his dismissal only from the cabinet, and not be fired from the government.

According to another report, Netanyahu spoke with Shas chairman Aryeh Deri about his intention to fire Smotrich. "Smotrich is wrong and should be reprimanded, but it would be a mistake to fire him. He is a good coalition partner," said Deri.

Netanyahu initially closed, then reopened the Temple Mount to Jewish visitors Sunday after Arab rioters clashed with police at the holy site.

Smotrich blasted Netanyahu over the initial closure, later saying the pressure on Netanyahu was key to the site’s reopening.

Later on Sunday, Smotrich lambasted Netanyahu and his government for failing to intervene after the Nazareth District Court barred a haredi concert in Afula from having gender-separate seating.