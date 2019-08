Bystanders spot 1-year-old girl forgotten in car in Bnei Brak, rescue her and send her to the hospital.

A one-year-old toddler was rescued by passersby after being forgotten in a car in Bnei Brak Monday.

The child was in the car for about an hour before being spotted. Several civilians worked to open the door and remove her from the hot vehicle.

Magen David Adom paramedics evacuated the child to Tel Hashem Hospital in light condition.