Lufthansa to offer routes from Israel to Japan, Alaska

The decision follows a rise in the number of Israelis flying to Japan since the summer of 2018.

In addition, beginning in March 2020, Swiss Airlines will operate flights from Tel Aviv to Tokyo, Japan, as well as daily flights to Washington, which will also include a stopover in Zurich.

Lufthansa will also operate flights to Anchorage, Alaska. These flights will take off from Tel Aviv and include a stopover in Frankfurt, Germany.

The Lufthansa Group also said it expects to significantly expand its activities to include long-haul trips which it did not previously offer, and that it is launching a line of new flights to various destinations in Asia, North America, and various popular vacation islands.