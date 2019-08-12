Netanyahu: We'll destroy the murderers' homes very soon

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu vowed Monday to demolish the homes of terrorists tied to the murder of an 18-year-old IDF soldier and hesder yeshiva student, saying the demolitions would take place “soon”.

Speaking at a Defense Ministry awards ceremony held at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, Netanyahu, who also serves as Defense Minister, praised Israeli security forces for the capture of the two terrorists believed to be involved in the murder of Dvir Sorek last Wednesday night, and vowed that the terrorists’ homes would soon be demolished.

“I want to thank you for your contribution to the capture of the murderers of Dvir Sorek,” said Netanyahu. “As soon as we knew the details [of the murder], I said with great certainty that it would not take us long to get our hands on the murderers.”

“That’s how you’ve done it in recent years – all of the murderers, without exception, have been captured. Whenever evil terrorists have cut short the lives of innocent Israelis, it did not take much time before we got them.”

The Prime Minister noted that within 48 hours of the discovery of Sorek’s body Thursday, the two terrorists were captured, adding that their homes had been inspected by army engineers, and would soon be demolished.

“You got to the murderers of Dvir Sorek within 48 hours. We’ve mapped out the terrorists’ homes, and soon we’ll destroy them.”

The terrorists have been identified as Nassir Salah Khalil Issafara, a 24-year-old Hamas member, and 30-year-old Qassam Aaraf Khalil Issafara. The two were captured in an overnight arrest operation over the weekend.