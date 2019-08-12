Leading haredi rabbi hospitalized

Rabbi Gershon Edelstein is 'weak but in good condition,' sources say.

Rabbi Gershon Edelstein, a leading Lithuanian-haredi rabbi and the head of the famed haredi Ponovicz Yeshiva, was admitted to Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center, after he felt weak due to fasting on Tisha B'Av.

A doctor examining Rabbi Edelstein in his home decided that the 96-year-old rabbi required blood tests, and transferred him to Mayanei Hayeshua, where they decided to admit him.

According to Kikar Hashabbat, sources close to Rabbi Edelstein said he is weak but in good condition.

Mayanei Hayeshua's Medical Director Dr. Moti Ravid told Kikar Hashabbat: "The yeshiva dean is hospitalized in the intensive care unit. I have not received permission to discuss his situation."

The public is asked to pray for Rabbi Yerachmiel Gershon, the son of Miriam.