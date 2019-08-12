Regev blasts Smotrich: Shame on you!

Culture and Sport Minister Miri Regev (Likud) on Sunday blasted Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich in the wake of his criticism of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

“Smotrich, shame on you! I urge you to apologize for the words you called the Prime Minister. You've probably been around Shaked and Bennett too much recently, and you’ve contracted from them the disease of attacking others within your own camp," said Regev.

Her comments came after Smotrich had earlier criticized a court ruling prohibiting gender segregation during a musical performance for the religious and haredi public in Afula.

"If only I could expect the prime minister to come to the defense of the religious public and call on the Attorney General, whose people lead this fundamentalist secular coercion, to order. But right now he is busy looking for their seats and has no time to deal with their plight," he charged.

''A stupid judicial system. Sorry that despite my position, I can't find a more refined word. Fundamentalist progressive idiocy. And it won't help us to lay the responsibility on the jurists: A weak prime minister with 100 percent of this insanity happening on his shift. Zero leadership. Zero governance. [Deputy Attorney General] Dina Zilber is the real prime minister."

"I urge all the religious parties to announce to the Prime Minister now that they will conditioning joining his government after the elections on making the necessary legislative amendments to put an end to this secular coercion and allowing the religious public to live by its faith," he emphasized.