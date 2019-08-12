Islamic Jihad threatens to respond to Temple Mount clashes

Terrorist organization praises Muslim residents of Jerusalem for protecting the Al-Aqsa Mosque from the "occupation and its settlers."

The Islamic Jihad terrorist organization is calling for the escalation of the “intifada” and the fight against "the occupation" as the only way to break the “arrogance" and to respond to the “terror and aggression” of Israel.

In a statement issued by the organization following Sunday’s clashes between police and Muslim worshipers on the Temple Mount, the Islamic Jihad praised the residents of “Al-Quds and the territories that have been occupied since 1948” for fulfilling the duty of protecting the Al-Aqsa Mosque in light of plans by the "Zionist enemy" to impose full control of the area and to divide its use between Muslims and Jews.

Islamic Jihad said Israel bore full responsibility for the consequences of its "aggression and crimes," stressing that the Palestinian people will respond.

In this context, the Islamic Jihad praised the terrorist who was killed during an infiltration attempt from Gaza into Israel as well as the murder of Israeli soldier Dvir Sorek last week.

The comments came hours after hundreds of Muslim worshipers rioted on the Temple Mount in an attempt to prevent Jews from visiting the holy site on Tisha B’Av, the anniversary of the destruction of the first and second Holy Temple.

The rioters chanted nationalist slogans and clashed with police. Several rioters were injured, Arab media reported.