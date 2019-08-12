Shaked: Gantz will crawl into Netanyahu's government

"Benny Gantz wants to sit with Netanyahu in the government and vice versa," says United Right chairwoman.

United Right chairwoman Ayelet Shaked responded on Sunday to Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz's comments that he would not rule out joining a government led by Binyamin Netanyahu if he is offered a rotation in the role of Prime Minister.

"We saw how it ended last time when Netanyahu did not have 61 [MKs for a coalition]," Shaked told the Knesset Channel. “The public understands what matters is the bloc. David Bitan and other Likud people said they did not rule out a unity government with Gantz. Gantz said he would be ready to rotate with Netanyahu. Benny Gantz wants to sit with Netanyahu in the government and vice versa.”

"Anyone who sees himself as an ideological voter from the right, his home is the United Right. If the Prime Minister and the Likud want to form a right-wing government, they should focus on bringing back votes from Liberman. If they continue with their ‘Gevald campaign’, it means their goal is to form a leftist government. If Netanyahu takes Gantz - I don't rule it out,” she added.

Shaked also criticized the temporary closure of the Temple Mount to Jews on Tisha B’Av.

"There is no reason not to allow Jews to go up to the Temple Mount. It is solely a decision of the political echelon. It was wrong not to allow Jews to go up to the Temple Mount."