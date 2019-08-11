Jewish teen to be charged with membership in terrorist group

The prosecution will not change its decision to indict the minor accused in the Duma case with membership in a terrorist organization, despite the court's recommendation to reconsider it.

The minor accused of involvement in murder in the village of Duma, admitted as part of a plea agreement of conspiring to ignite the family's home for a racist motive, and of involvement in other cases involving damage to Arab property.

The parties did not reach an agreement on the indictment concerning membership in a terrorist organization and, as stated, it was ultimately decided to leave this section in the indictment.

As part of the plea agreement, the prosecutor's office agreed not to demand more than 5.5 years in prison.

The minor's attorneys, Attorney Adi Kedar of the Honenu organization and Attorney Zion Amir, responded: "The Attorney General's position is outrageous. It's not enough that they didn't listen to the court's emphatic statements but they also raised new arguments without the court's permission. The signature of the State Attorney's Office and its heads is evident from the language of the response, but a perusal of its computer program shows that there is nothing behind it."

"We will respond within an additional period of time and we are confident that the court will not only not back down from its opinions and statements, but will only strengthen them while severely censuring the prosecution. We must react negatively to the scandalous and outrageous comparisons in the prosecution's response. At the end of the trial, the defendant will sue all the authorities who harassed and abused him."