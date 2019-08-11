Tisha B'Av with the Trump family

Ivanka Trump speaks out about traditional Jewish fast day marking the destruction of both temples in Jerusalem.

President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, tweeted Sunday about the traditional Jewish fast day of Tisha B’Av, which memorializes the destruction of the two temples in Jerusalem by the Babylonian and Roman empires.

“From sundown last night to sundown tonight, Jews around the world observe Tisha B'Av, an annual day of mourning and fast when we remember the destruction of the Temple and other tragedies that have befallen the Jewish people,” Ivanka tweeted. “May all observing experience a meaningful Tisha B'Av.”

Earlier on Sunday, Ivanka also tweeted a blessing to Muslims observing the Eid al-Adha festival, which began Sunday night and ends Thursday.

“Eid Mubarak to Muslims all around the world celebrating Eid al-Adha! Wishing you health, happiness and joy!”