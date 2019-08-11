Watch: The life story of Rabbi Yaakov Weinberg

This Tisha B'av, cut through the veil of exile and be uplifted by this amazing new film.

Rav Yaakov Weinberg_ Pillar of Truth Trailer from Torah Legacy Foundation on Vimeo.

This Tisha B'Av, watch The Pillar of Truth - The Compelling Life Story of HaRav Yaakov Weinberg.

You can personally connect with the Torah giant who lived and breathed for the Jewish people with an unparalleled mind and tremendous warmth, which allowed him to guide thousands on their own level.

Learn from the Jewish outreach pioneer who made the beauty of Torah accessible to people from all walks of life. Find out why his brother, Rav Noach Weinberg, founder of Aish HaTorah, viewed him as his rebbe and the rebbe of the Jewish people.

The film includes rare archival footage, hundreds of priceless pictures, and features nearly 100 prominent rabbis and lay-leaders (including Mr. Moishe Bane, Rabbi Dr. Yitzchak Breitowitz, Rav Moshe Brown, HaRav Aharon Feldman, HaRav Shmuel Kamenetsky, HaRav Yochanan Zweig, and many others).

Personally Connect With the Gadol:

- Who Lived and Breathed for Klal Yisroel…

- With an Unparalleled Mind and Tremendous Warmth…

- That allowed him to guide thousands on their own level … and think for themselves,

… All with an Unshakable Commitment to Truth and Serving Hashem!

"This superb film captures the original qualities of Rav Weinberg’s life. It should be seen by all who wish to understand the inner life of a great Rosh HaYeshiva and spiritual leader."

- Rabbi Emanuel Feldman, Rabbi Emeritus, Cong. Beth Jacob Atlanta and Noted Author

“Rav Weinberg z"l, was one of the most impactful American Torah leaders in the latter portion of the 20th Century. This beautiful film provides a wonderful overview of his unique compilation of brilliance, passion and piety - leaving the viewer eager to learn more!"

Mr. Moishe Bane, President, Orthodox Union

Hear the story of one of the first American-born Gedolim who followed in their ways. For close to 50 years, Rav Weinberg zt”l shared piercing insights, always with a rock solid Emunah, to the thousands who sought his guidance. He was a frequent speaker for many organizations including, Agudath Israel, AJOP, Torah Umesorah, Aish HaTorah, and others. Rav Weinberg zt”l’s legacy lives on through the thousands he guided for decades, in communities around the world.

Just In Time for His 20th Yahrzeit

