Tisha B'Av: From Destruction to Construction Bet El students both mourn on Tisha B'Av and watch massive construction take place in the Land of Israel. Sharona Eshet-Kohen,

Students in Bet El mourn the destruction of the Second Temple on Tisha B'Av as they simultaneously watch massive construction in the Land of Israel take place for the new Bet El IDF Preparatory Academy. The Academy takes youth from disadvantaged homes across Israel and prepares them for a meaningful service in combat units in the Israeli army.





