

IDF chief meets soldiers who thwarted terrorist infiltration Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi meets with Gaza Division soldiers who thwarted terrorist infiltration attempt on Saturday. Arutz Sheva Staff,

IDF spokesperson Kochavi meets with Gaza Division soldiers On Sunday, the Chief of the General Staff, Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi, toured the Gaza Division front and held a situation assessment accompanied by the Commanding Officer of the Southern Command, Maj. Gen. Herzi Halevi, and the Commander of the Gaza Division, Brig. Gen. Eliezer Toledano.



During the tour, the commanders spoke with combat soldiers from the 12th Battalion of the Golani Brigade and the Field observers who took part in thwarting the infiltration attempt on Saturday morning and praised their professional work.



In addition, they visited the location where the attempted attack occurred, heard briefings from the Commanding Officer of the Southern Brigade in the Gaza Division and the Commanding Officer of the 12th Battalion of the Golani Brigade, Lt. Col. I. about the preparations of the forces and the handling of the event.



Furthermore the Chief of the General Staff held a meeting regarding recent events with all Battalion commanders in the Gaza sector.





