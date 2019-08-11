"Don’t let anyone say Israel is 'Judaizing' Jerusalem"

Trump administration special envoy Jason Greenblatt tweeted a pair of special messages Sunday marking the traditional Tisha B’Av fast observed by Jews, and the Eid al-Adha festival celebrated by Muslims beginning Sunday night.

In his Tisha B’Av tweet, Greenblatt noted the fast marks the anniversary of the destruction of the two ancient Temples in Jerusalem, and made a veiled criticism of Palestinian Authority accusations Israel has been "Judaizing” Jerusalem.

“Today, the 9th day of the month of Av, Jews all over the world mourn the destruction of the Jewish temples in Jerusalem- first by the Babylonians & then centuries later by the Romans. Don’t let anyone claim Israel is ‘judaizing’ the City of Jerusalem.”

While Greenblatt did not mention the Palestinian Authority by name, the PA has regularly accused Israel of working to “Judaize” its capital city.

Greenblatt also wished Muslims a “happy, peaceful” Eid al-Adha festival, Sunday.

“Resending Eid well wishes on the actual holiday! I wish everyone celebrating Eid Al-Adha a happy, peaceful & prosperous holiday. Eid Mubarak!”

The festival, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, begins Sunday night and continues till Thursday.