Germany: Israeli killed after falling from cliff

An Israeli citizen of about 30 from the Hefer Valley was killed on Friday after falling from a height while hiking the Kehlstein mountain, location of Hitler’s "Eagle's Nest," the Foreign Ministry said.

A “Magnus” rescue team, which began the search, helped German police identify him. A message was given to his family.

The Consulate of Israel in Munich and the Department of Israelis Abroad in the Consular Division of the Foreign Ministry are assisting in transferring him for burial in Israel.

Kehlstein is located near the town of Berchtesgaden in the state of Bavaria in southeastern Germany. At its summit is the vacation home built for Nazi Germany's leader Adolf Hitler at the beginning of World War II, known as “Kehlsteinhaus” or the “Eagle’s Nest.”