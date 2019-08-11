United Right on Temple Mount closure: National disgrace

The United Right party reacted to Prime Minister Netanyahu's decision to close the Temple Mount to Jewish visitors on Tisha B'Av.

"Netanyahu's decision to close the Temple Mount is a national disgrace. The mount is the most sacred place for the Jewish people. We call on the Prime Minister: Change your decision. Open the Temple Mount to the Jews."

National Union Chairman Bezalel Smotrich said this morning, "Closing the Temple Mount to the Jews on Tisha B'Av is an embarrassment and disgrace, the kind that reminds us why we are fasting today.

“The decision to surrender to terrorism and Arab violence at the holiest place of the Jewish people is at the root of the loss of deterrence in other sectors as well.”

Jerusalem Police said this morning that "On the occasion of the [Muslim] Holiday of the Sacrifice and the 9th of Av, Israel Police has been preparing since last night to allow all groups to celebrate their holidays and to observe the precepts of the holidays at the Western Wall and the Temple Mount. From the early hours of the morning, tens of thousands of worshipers began to arrive at the Temple Mount."