Galon: Jews must not be permitted on Temple Mount

Former Meretz chairwoman says she supports Jews' right to pray on the Temple Mount but adds that unnecessary flare-up should be avoided.

Former Meretz chairwoman Zehava Galon on Saturday night urged the police not to permit Jews to enter the Temple Mount compound on Tisha B'Av.

"I support the right of Jews to pray on the Temple Mount, but think that a distinction should be made between a right and the realization of a right, in the volatile religious and political situation that we are in. Especially tomorrow, Sunday, in which Tu B’Av and Eid al-Adha take place on the same day, the police must not allow Jews to ascend the Temple Mount in order to avoid unnecessary flare-ups,” she wrote.

"There are too many factors that wish to take advantage of the Temple Mount to turn the conflict from a national conflict into a religious conflict, between us and the entire Muslim world,” claimed Galon.

“The police need to know that exploiting the freedom of worship to create provocations to promote a nationalist political agenda and fan the flames in Jerusalem is dangerous and therefore should not allow Jews to ascend to the Temple Mount."