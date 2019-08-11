Trump: Does anybody believe Biden is fit to be president?

US President Donald Trump on Saturday criticized former Vice President Joe Biden, who is seeking the Democratic party’s presidential nomination, asserting he is unfit to serve as president.

“Joe Biden just said, ‘We believe in facts, not truth.’ Does anybody really believe he is mentally fit to be president? We are ‘playing’ in a very big and complicated world. Joe doesn’t have a clue!” tweeted Trump.

The tweet marks the second time in two days that Trump has criticized Biden. On Friday, the President mocked Biden’s recent gaffes on the campaign trail, when the former Vice President told a crowd in Iowa that “poor kids are just as bright and talented as white kids.” Biden quickly corrected himself after some applause from the crowd at the Asian & Latino Coalition PAC, and said, “Wealthy kids, black kids, Asian kids.”

“Look, Joe is not playing with a full deck,” Trump told reporters outside the White House. “He made that comment and I said 'whoa.'"

“This is not somebody you can have as your president, but if he got the nomination I’d be thrilled,” he said.

While it is too early to predict the results of the 2020 election, there have already been several polls indicating that Trump is trailing Biden.

Two weeks ago, Trump downplayed one of those polls, which was published by Fox News, tweeting, “@FoxNews is at it again. So different from what they used to be during the 2016 Primaries, & before - Proud Warriors! Now new Fox Polls, which have always been terrible to me (they had me losing BIG to Crooked Hillary), have me down to Sleepy Joe.”

“Even considering the fact that I have gone through a three year vicious Witch Hunt, perpetrated by the Lamestream Media in Collusion with Crooked and the Democrat Party, there can be NO WAY, with the greatest Economy in U.S. history, that I can be losing to the Sleepy One. KEEP AMERICA GREAT!”

While Biden urged the American public to give Trump a chance after he was elected, the two have also locked horns.

During the 2016 election campaign, Biden had harsh criticism for Trump, saying he had “no clue”. In another instance, Biden said that Trump “would’ve loved Stalin”.